Denver Children’s Advocacy Center to raise awareness for child abuse with inaugural Save Jane event

On Friday, July 30, 2021, Denver Children’s Advocacy Center invites the community to join them in taking a stand against child abuse for the first-ever Save Jane event at City Park Pavilions (2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver).

Starting at 9:00 a.m. and lasting for 11+ hours straight, volunteers from across Denver will read the names and ages of over 11,000 children who were reported as abused in Denver County in 2020. Because these children are minors and their identities must be protected, “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” will be used in place of their names. The Save Jane inaugural event launched in Dallas last year. This is the first year for Denver Children’s Advocacy Center to join in the awareness effort.

“DCAC hopes that through Save Jane, Denver will recognize the absolute magnitude and prevalence of child abuse in Denver county – it is everywhere you look,” said Gizane Indart, executive director of DCAC. “It will take 11+ hours of non-stop reading to name each child who was abused last year. That is simply unacceptable. The event will last all day into the evening because that is representative of DCAC – we never stop fighting for these kids who have suffered unspeakable abuse. DCAC will continue to do our work, but we need the community’s help.”

Influential leaders from the community, including representatives from Denver7, have signed up to read names during the event. DCAC welcomes all of Denver to take a turn on-stage and to participate in this impactful event by reading a selection of names.

To learn more and to volunteer to read names, please visit denvercac.org/savejane

About Denver Children’s Advocacy Center

DCAC was founded in 1995 after over 300 professionals in Denver came together to report that child victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence were “falling through the cracks” in a system that was supposed to help them. Their programs fall along a three-part continuum of care that includes community outreach, rapid response, and treatment and integrated services. They strive to meet the needs of all traumatized children, as well as those at risk of abuse.

