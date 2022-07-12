Outside Events Cycling Series, formerly Roll Massif, is bringing the annual Crooked Gravel and Sunrise to Sunset endurance races to Winter Park, Colorado, on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Crooked Gravel and Sunrise to Sunset are two of nine Colorado-based cycling events hosted by Outside Events, a part of Outside Inc.

Crooked Gravel showcases the high mountain gravel of Grand County with long, winding climbs through aspen and pine forests, and wide-open descents. Cyclists will choose between two challenging gravel courses (67 or 30 miles) that start in downtown Winter Park with a police-led rollout. From there, riders will bank left onto the gravel to head into Arapaho National Forest and through the Rocky Mountain Mecca.

The 67-mile course features 5,600 feet of climbing, almost entirely on gravel, with a starting altitude of 8,700 feet. Racers will gain a total of 4,200 feet of elevation, with the highest point at 12,900 feet. The timed section starts at 4.5 miles and ends at 62.5 miles. Athletes racing the long course will compete for a $5,000 cash purse, split evenly between women and men, and awarded to the top three finishers.

The 30-mile ride is a great introduction to high mountain gravel, with a moderate climb on the backside of Winter Park Resort. The course is mostly forest service roads that flatten out prior to a jaunt back into town on the bike path. There is a well-supported aid station midway through the course where cyclists can catch their breath and replenish nutrients. This course is not timed, so riders can soak in the views and enjoy the high alpine air.

This year, Crooked Gravel is excited to welcome professional riders Peter Stetina, Brooke Goudy, Ali Tetrick, and Jake Magee. Cyclists will have a chance to ride along with these professionals and challenge themselves to gain a new PR time.

Held in conjunction with Crooked Gravel, Sunrise to Sunset is a 12-hour endurance race that capitalizes on Winter Park’s deep mountain-bike roots. Riders will take on singletrack trails crisscrossing the mountains overlooking Winter Park with a format that’s all about balancing camaraderie and challenge. Cyclists can race it solo or ride in a two-person to five-person squad. As one teammate is out on course riding an 8-mile lap, the other teammates can enjoy relaxing at camp and taking in the festival, as the race location makes access between laps seamless. Cyclists have the option to take part in the Race the Sun Challenge, a new point system that determines the fastest riders participating in the race.

After cyclists complete the course, the combined post-ride celebration begins. Participants will enjoy an Alpine Celebration complete with an expo, massages, awards, live music, a beer garden and a barbecue. The post-race lunch is included with registration for all participants. Additional tickets to the barbecue will also be available for friends and family. Tickets can be purchased at the event’s merchandise booth or when registering online.

What to expect from Crooked Gravel and Sunrise to Sunset:

Event date: July 23, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

July 23, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Location: Winter Park, CO

Winter Park, CO Cost to ride: $75-$115 Includes Crooked Gravel or Sunrise to Sunset commemorative t-shirt, refreshments, support on the course, and a post-ride cookout

$75-$115 Includes Crooked Gravel or Sunrise to Sunset commemorative t-shirt, refreshments, support on the course, and a post-ride cookout Where to register: Online at events.outsideonline.com through Sunday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m. MST

Walk-up registration (if available) and packet pick-up: Saturday, July 23 from 5:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Outside+ members receive one free entry to an Outside Events Cycling Series ride and 20% off additional ride registrations. In addition to this event benefit, the annual membership includes dozens of perks worth more than $500, from exclusive content to online courses and access to Trailforks Pro.