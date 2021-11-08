ColderBOLDER 5K is back live and in-person

The BOLDERBoulder is proud to present an in-person ColderBOLDER 5K on Saturday, Dec. 4 on the University of Colorado at Boulder campus.

Registration is limited and the event is expected to sell out.

All participants will receive a Cold Medal as well as an official event shirt and winter beanie, a $20 gift voucher to Boulder Running Company, four surprise sponsor rewards and an official ColderBOLDER bib with RFID Timing Tag. There is also a virtual race option available.

The event will feature a Holiday Finish Fest, including live music, breakfast burritos, donuts, coffee, hot chocolate and more.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the ColderBOLDER. Be sure to check the Denver7 Weather forecast before you head out to the event.