Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation invites Coloradans to Give Comfort & Joy

There is no good time for a child to be in the hospital, but the holidays are often the hardest. That’s why Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation is inviting Coloradans to support their Give Comfort & Joy fundraising initiative by donating to support the patients and families served by the Children’s Colorado.

From toy deliveries to flu vaccines, from holiday decorations to research for new treatments and cures and everything in between, the impact of financial contributions is felt even more at this time of year. A gift during the holidays not only provides critical resources, it also makes spirits bright for patients at Children’s Colorado.

During the holidays, Children’s Colorado sees increased demand for services. A donation to the Give Comfort & Joy initiative can directly impact their ability to treat higher incidences of the following conditions:

Flu and respiratory conditions, which increase the number of overnight hospital stays

Mental health emergencies, due to school and family stress

Trauma cases, related to winter-related accidents and activities

Burn accidents, because the number of home fires goes up in winter months

Allergy clinic appointments, due to fall and winter irritants.

A gift of $15 can provide one flu vaccine for a child in need.

A gift of $50 can provide a gas card to a family traveling back and forth to the hospital for care.

A gift of $100 can provide breakfast for families in the Children’s Colorado’s Family Resource Denver.

A gift of $500 can fuel a lifesaving local helicopter flight for children in the most critical need.

A gift of $1,000 can pay for specialized equipment to care for premature babies.

To donate in support of Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, visit www.GiveComfortAndJoy.org.

Denver7 is proud to support Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation and the Give Comfort & Joy initiative.