Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week by nominating your favorite educator to be Colorado Teacher of the Year

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 3-7, 2021, and it’s the perfect time to show teachers how much we appreciate the dedication, creativity and problem-solving they demonstrate every day. To celebrate, join Denver7 and the Colorado Department of Education and nominate your favorite educator to be the 2022 Colorado Teacher of the Year.

“Teachers have shown resilience and adaptability during a very challenging year. We are so grateful for their extraordinary efforts to support students and their families,” said Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes. “Help us celebrate teachers by reaching out to a teacher who made a difference in your life or showing appreciation for your child’s teacher.”

Every year, the Colorado Teacher of the Year program honors a dedicated, knowledgeable, and skilled K-12 classroom teacher to represent the entire profession in the state. The selected teacher will automatically become Colorado's nominee for the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Click here to nominate your favorite teacher today. Nominations will be accepted until Tuesday, June 14, 2021. Once nominated, a teacher will receive an invitation to apply to be the next Colorado Teacher of the year.

In addition to nominating your favorite educators for this prestigious honor, we encourage you to thank these teachers on social media by sharing a post, image or video using the hashtag #ThankATeacherCO. In addition, parents can help their children create and send a virtual message to their teachers. Districts, schools and education stakeholders are invited to use and customize resources in the CDE Teacher Appreciation Week toolkit as they plan their local celebrations.

Additional program partners for the Colorado Teacher of the Year program include Colorado Education Association, Adams State University Colorado and Blue Bell Ice Cream.

