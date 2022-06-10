Celebrate Filipino culture at the 27th Annual Philippine Festival June 11-12

The Filipino American Community of Colorado is hosting its 27th Annual Philippine Festival June 11-12, 2022. The Festival, which commemorates Philippine Independence from Spain in 1898, is free, open to the public and features the best our heritage can offer – delicious food, exciting music and dance, and Filipino hospitality. Denver7 is proud to support this event, which also showcases performances from guest artists, as well as concession vendors and fun youth activities.

The Filipino American Community of Colorado has a rich history of celebrating Filipino culture and heritage with the Denver Metro Community. FACC hosts community events at Bahay Kubo (community center), performs at festivals across Colorado and shares their culture at Heritage Camp. Since the start of the COVID pandemic, they have also decided to use their resources to help those who need it most: seniors of all backgrounds, homeless individuals, second language citizens and those who experience food insecurity.

The 27th Annual Philippine Festival is a fundraiser for FACC community to allow them to continue their programs. They are a 100 percent volunteer-run organization and are committed to serving their FACC members and our Denver Metro community.

“The 27th Annual Philippine Festival is the best way we can celebrate our culture and connect with all of community members and partners in a meaningful way,” said FACC President Vivian Egonio-Norman.

For more information or to pre-pay for food and drinks, visit www.colorado-filipinos.org.