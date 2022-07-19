Colorado is celebrating its 146th birthday on Monday, Aug. 1, and History Colorado is throwing a party to celebrate. Admission is free and guests can enjoy gold panning, arts & crafts, alpacas, mini-horses, and other entertainment.

Visitors will have a chance to take photos with team mascots Bernie from the Stanley Cup winning Colorado Avalanche, Miles from the Denver Broncos, Dinger from the Colorado Rockies and more. Plus, guests can explore the many interactive and intriguing exhibits throughout the History Colorado Center, including John Denver's special edition Yamaha guitar, a ski jump inspired by the first one built in Steamboat Springs, and the original Colorado State Constitution.

This birthday party is free and open to the public 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

