Celebrate Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 7

Denver7, Community First Foundation and FirstBank are excited to partner again to present Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

Colorado Gives Day makes good happen for more than 3,000 local nonprofits. What began in 2010 has grown to one of the largest giving days in the country. In 2020 the annual statewide movement raised more than $50 million in 24 hours. This celebration of giving helps donors give where they live to the causes they care about most.

Donors can give with confidence as each of the more than 3,000 nonprofits participating in Colorado Gives Day has been vetted by Community First Foundation.

Knowing that the holiday season is a busy time for many, Colorado Gives Day offers donors an opportunity to schedule their donation prior to Dec. 7. Here’s how to schedule your gift:

Visit ColoradoGivesDay.org,

Select your favorite nonprofits, and

During checkout choose the schedule for Colorado Gives Day option.



Scheduled donations will not be charged until Colorado Gives Day (Tuesday, Dec. 7), so it’s like putting your donation on autopay.

Give where you live today at ColoradoGivesDay.org.