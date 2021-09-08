Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods hosts its 13th annual Wine Tasting and Fundraiser

Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods hosts its 13th annual Wine Tasting for the residents of the greater Capitol Hill community on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Logan Street Bar and Restaurant (400 E. 7th Ave., Denver).

Funds raised during this event, which is supported by Denver7, allow CHUN to continue its work, including:

· Investments in community-based, volunteer driven initiatives like the SEED Awards which provide funding for playground improvements, community food pantries, and grants to schools.

· Developing partnerships to create a more inclusive community. CHUN works with homeless service providers to provide free meals to those in need and supports neighborhood beautification programs too.

· Keeping Denverites up-to-date on the most pressing issues of the day. CHUN hosts neighborhood meetings involving development projects, historic landmark designation, supporting policies promoting affordable housing, and engaging neighbors with city leaders.

CHUN is a nonprofit, registered neighborhood organization with a supporter base of more than 1,000 residents, nonprofit partners, and businesses representing the Capitol Hill community.

To learn more about CHUN and the Wine Tasting event, visit www.chundenver.org.

