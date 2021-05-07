BOLDERBoulder organizers offer alternative event this year: BOLDER on the Run

This year, in place of the traditional BOLDERBoulder 10K held in Boulder, Colo. on Memorial Day each year, race organizers are offering a fun alternative for 2021 called BOLDER on the Run.

This new event offers six locations across the Front Range that will allow participants to run a 10K live and in-person over Memorial Day weekend. Locations include Douglas County, Erie, Littleton, Firestone, Loveland and Broomfield.

BOLDER on the Run courses will be open Saturday, May 29; Sunday, May 30; and Monday, May 31 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participants select their location, day and time (available in two-hour time blocks) when they register. All courses will be marked, measured and timed using RFID tags on the bibs. Capacity is limited.

The $49 registration fee includes an official race shirt and bandana and more. A virtual run option is also available for those who want to chart their own course.

“We are excited to bring some version and feel of the BOLDERBoulder to participants throughout the front range,” said Cliff Bosley, race director. “Until we can run in person again, this will be a fun alternative.”

The Memorial Day Tribute, typically held at the University of Colorado stadium following the BOLDERBoulder is also shifting this year. Denver7’s Mike Nelson will host a virtual Memorial Day Tribute that can be viewed on Denver7 at 11:30am and on Local3 at 3:30pm on Monday, May 31.

For more information on BOLDER on the Run, and to register, visit www.bolderboulder.com