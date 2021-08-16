Arc Thrift Stores hosts a hybrid celebration

Arc Thrift Stores is hosting its annual fundraising event to support people in Colorado with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. “Here Comes the Sun!” is a live and virtual event taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 from 6-9 p.m. at Denver Botanic Gardens. Denver7 is proud to support arc Thrift Stores and this event.

Lloyd Lewis, arc Thrift Stores’ president and CEO, will present the Distinguished Leadership Award to Colorado’s 15 Arc Chapters and three Arc Ambassadors – store employees who have intellectual and developmental disabilities – will be honored as Heroes of the Year.

A virtual silent auction will begin on Aug. 17. To register to bid, text ‘arccelebration’ to 76278.

About Arc Thrift Stores:

Arc Thrift Stores operates 31 thrift stores and throughout Colorado. Store operations provide funding to arc chapters, which in turn provide advocacy for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Arc Thrift Stores is one of the largest employers of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the state of Colorado. To learn more, visit www.arcthrift.org.

