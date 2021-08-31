American Cancer Society hosts two Big Dig events to benefit pediatric cancer research

This September, the American Cancer Society will host two Big Dig fundraising events, giving both adults and children – including cancer patients and survivors – the opportunity to operate heavy machinery while raising funds for childhood cancer research. Denver7 is proud to support American Cancer Society and the Big Dig events.

Guests become "hard hats" for the day as they come together to raise funds for childhood cancer research in a festive, fair-like atmosphere. Participants of all ages can explore and operate large digging equipment, boom lifts and other large stationary equipment.

The Big Dig Northern Colorado is Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, 4444 Ritchie Dr, Longmont, CO 80504.

The Big Dig Denver is Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Schweiger Ranch 10822 S Havana St, Lone Tree, CO 80134.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in children ages one to 14. About 1,190 children under the age of 15 are expected to die from cancer this year. In 2021, an estimated 10,500 new cancer cases will be diagnosed among children under the age of 15 in the United States. Childhood cancer rates have been rising slightly for the past few decades. Because of major treatment advances in recent decades, 84 percent of children with cancer now survive five years or more. Currently the American Cancer Society is investing $9.4 million in research grants in Colorado and funding more than $27 million in 46 childhood cancer research grants nationwide.

Tickets to the Big Dig are $15 for an individual or $50 for a Family 4-Pack. Childhood cancer survivors are considered honored guests and can each receive four complimentary tickets to the event. For more information, contact Heidi Weisman at Heidi.weisman@cancer.org

For more information about the Big Dig of Northern Colorado, visit https://acsgree.ejoinme.org/bigdigco.

For more information about the Big Dig of Southern Colorado visit http://acsengage.org/bddenver.

