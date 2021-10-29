7 tips for completing college financial aid forms

Applying for college scholarships and financial aid can be a challenging process. The Denver Scholarship Foundation helps students and their families negotiate the process of completing the Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and Colorado Student Aid (CASFA) forms.

Denver7 is hosting a call center on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. where experts from Denver Scholarship Foundation will answer your financial aid questions and help explain the steps to help you prepare for the financial aid application process.

In the meantime, they’ve provided these 7 tips for completing the FAFSA or CASFA:

Don’t Rush : Take your time and read the questions carefully. Use the help bubbles if you’re not sure what the question is asking for.

Be Precise : Use your full name exactly as it appears on government-issued IDs like your Social Security card (if you have one) or your driver's license.

Save Everything : Save your login information in a safe place. You'll need it to apply for financial aid for each year you're in college.

Gather Documents : Before you start, gather your/your parent(s)' IRS tax returns and W2s (if applicable). You'll use 2020 tax information to apply for aid for 2022-23.

Verify Dependency : Are you under 24 years old? In most cases, you'll include your parent(s)' financial information even if they won't be helping to pay for college.

Create College List : Have a list of colleges you're considering. You'll add them to your FAFSA/CASFA so the colleges will receive your information and prepare a financial aid offer for you.

Seek Support: Has your family's financial situation changed since 2020 taxes were filed? You can ask the financial aid office at your college to consider your current situation (this is usually called "professional judgment").

To learn more, visit www.denverscholarship.org.