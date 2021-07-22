7 things to know about Taste of Fort Collins

Townsquare Media’s Taste of Fort Collins is back in person July 24-25. Denver7 is a proud sponsor of this year’s festival and we have 7 things you need to know about this year’s event:

1. Can I still get tickets?

There are a limited number of tickets available for purchase at the entrance gates from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Ticket prices are $10 and $20 while supplies last.

2. Where can I find a complete schedule of events?

Visit www.TasteOfFortCollins.com for the full weekend line-up and a complete schedule of events

3. Transfort is offering extended MAX service

Shuttles will be running every 10 minutes from the South Transit Center and Downtown Transit Center on Saturday and Sunday. No fares will be collected on Transfort or MAX at this time. Visit www.TasteOfFortCollins.com for details. Please note that you will need to wear a mask to rude the MAX.

4. Be aware of street closures

Washington Park closures will begin Friday at 8:00 a.m. and Civic Center Park closures will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Click here to see all the road closures to ensure your car doesn’t get towed.

5. Do I need to wear a mask?

Event organizers strongly recommend that those who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask to the event per the CDC’s guidelines.

6. Is there anything I can’t bring to the event?

There are several items that are prohibited at the Taste of Fort Collins including any outside food & drink, glass bottles, coolers, kites, frisbees, balls, scooters and skateboards. Click here to see a complete list of prohibited items.

7. Is there an afterparty?

Yes. DJ Scruggs and DJ Shelby from 99.9 the Point and 94.3 The X are hosting a Taste of Fort Collins Afterparty at The Coast in Fort Collins.

For more information, visit www.TasteOfFortCollins.com.

