7 reasons to give on Colorado Gives Day 2021

Denver7, Community First Foundation and FirstBank are excited to partner again to present Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. This annual statewide movement raised more than $50 million in 24 hours last year.

Here are 7 reasons to give on Colorado Gives Day (you can schedule your donation now):

Colorado nonprofits are vital. They contribute to economic stability and mobility by providing critical services. They enhance our lives through cultural events and education. They feed, heal, shelter and inspire us. A healthy nonprofit sector is critical to thriving communities and connected neighborhoods.



$1.6 million boost. Community First Foundation, FirstBank and community members have teamed up to provide a $1.6 million incentive fund that boosts every donation given. Your donation goes further when you donate or schedule your donation for Colorado Gives Day.



Something for everyone. With more than 3,100 organizations from around the state participating, you are sure to find something that aligns with your passion.



Fast and convenient. Save time by donating to multiple nonprofits in one transaction. You can get all your year-end donations made at one time. Plus, all your receipts are in one place when tax time comes around.



Teach children about philanthropy. It is the perfect time to introduce young people, like your children or grandchildren, to the joy of giving. KidsforColoradoGives.org was developed just for kids and includes videos, quizzes and games.



Give with confidence. The Colorado Gives website is safe and secure. They respect your data and check to ensure all the participating nonprofits are in good standing with the IRS and the Colorado Secretary of State.



Giving increases happiness. Science shows that when we give gifts, our wellbeing also gets a boost. When you give to a nonprofit, our communities get a boost also.



Give where you live today by scheduling your donation at ColoradoGivesDay.org.