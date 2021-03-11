Menu

Watch
NewsNationalNewsy

Actions

5 Oklahoma City Officers Charged With Manslaughter

They're accused in the death of 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez.
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:57 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 10:57:00-05

Five Oklahoma City Police officers will be charged with first-degree manslaughter for a fatal shooting in November. 

They're accused in the death of 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez. He was suspected of armed robbery at a gas station.

Police on the scene say he did not comply with their orders. In a video of the encounter, you can see that Rodriguez drops a gun, but officers shot at him when he reached back into his pocket. Officers discovered he was not armed besides the gun he dropped. 

Trending stories at Newsy.com

Newsy 2021
Newsy