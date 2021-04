Mexico said it found a 4-year-old boy walking alone toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexico's National Migration Institute said they found the boy near the Rio Grande River.

A group of people were spotted near him, but none of the adults claimed him or said he was related to them.

The boy from Honduras is one of the thousands of children to arrive at the southern border since President Biden began his term.

