Westbound I-70 back open at York Street after removal of jackknifed semi

DENVER – Travelers experienced traffic headaches on Interstate 70 for about two hours in the metro area as they were heading to the mountains Saturday morning.

The interstate was closed westbound at York Street due to a jackknifed semi, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) official who announced the closure on Twitter.

#I70West closed @ York St b/c a jackknifed semi;No reopen time — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 7, 2017

CDOT officials announced the road was back open at around 11:30 a.m.

Denver7 was not immediately able to confirm the cause of the crash.

