RTD service and schedule changes go into effect Sunday

Extensive service and schedule changes for the Regional Transportation District will go into effect Sunday, adding a new route and discontinuing another.

Bus route 62 will be added, carrying people between Central Park Station to East 60th Avenue and Dahlia Street. Weekday service will operate every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday service will run hourly.

Bus route 116L has been discontinued because of low ridership. Route 21 and the Green Mountain Call-n-Ride will provide alternate service in the Bear Creek area.

The northern end of the 16th street Free MallRide path will no longer turn around at Chestnut Place near the light rail platform at Union Station for roughly a year because of construction. The shuttles will instead continue on 17th street, turn right on Wewatta and head back down 16th Street.

A detailed explanation for each individual route is available on the RTD website.

