Road debris crashes: Prevent becoming a statistic with these simple tips

DENVER – Two people were injured in Thornton on Wednesday after a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 lost a tire, which bounced into southbound lanes, crashing into a car.



The incident was reported near the intersection of 136th Avenue at around 1:15 p.m.

Correction: Vehicle in northbound lane loses tire and bounces into southbound I-25. @WestyFire https://t.co/2SSpvyTGGv — Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) January 11, 2017

Denver7 was not immediately able to confirm the severity of the injuries sustained by both people in this crash.



The crash is just one of thousands have been reported between 2011 and 2014.

In that three-year span, there were a total of 200,000 road debris crashes that resulted in approximately 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths, according to statistics from AAA.

What to know about road debris crashes

1.) Debris-related crashes are more likely to occur on Interstate highways.

2.) One-in-three deaths from road debris-related crashes was caused by the driver swerving to avoid hitting an object.

3.) One-in-three crashes involving debris took place between 10 a.m. and 3:59 p.m.

Tips to prevent road debris from your vehicle

1.) Take care of your vehicle: Badly worn or under-inflated tires can create blowouts that can leave pieces of tire on the roads. Exhaust systems can also corrode and cause other parts to drag and eventually fall off.

2.) Secure vehicle loads: When moving, towing furniture or transporting items in an open truck bed, the AAA recommends you make sure all times are secure using ropes, nettings or straps. Officials also recommend that you tie large objects directly to the vehicle or trailer and cover the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting.

3.) Don’t overload your vehicle and always double check the load make sure it’s secure.

Tips to prevent road debris-related crashes

1.) Search the road ahead at least 12 to 15 seconds for debris.

2.) Don’t tailgate: Leave at least three to four seconds of following distance, that way you can see easily see debris laying on the road.

3.) If you see debris on the road, don’t swerve! Instead, reduce your speed as much as possible before coming into contact with the debris 4.) Be extra careful when driving at dusk or dawn 5.) Always be aware of open space around your vehicle.

All information contained in this article was provided by the AAA.

