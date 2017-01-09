New peak rush-hour traffic signs coming to Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:51AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Moving traffic during peak periods on roads that aren’t designed to handle lots of traffic is the ultimate goal of traffic engineers. Starting Monday, Castle Rock Public Works is testing some innovative technology to help move traffic on the busy Plum Creek Parkway corridor.
The town is installing a new electronic traffic management system. This new technology allows drivers to use both lanes of Plum Creek Parkway during the morning peak, expanding access without the cost of building an extra lane.
The new electronic signs will be used along westbound Plum Creek Parkway that will designate lane assignments, through, through-or-right, or right-only, based on time of day.
Throughout most of the day, the signs will display arrows with the same lane assignments drivers are already used to. During the morning peak, roughly 4 a.m. to 9 a.m., the westbound right-hand lane will become a “right-turn-only” lane for drivers accessing northbound I-25. The westbound middle lane will become a “through-or-right” lane for additional access to northbound I-25.
A similar traffic management system will be set up along northbound Wilcox Street on the traffic signal arms at Plum Creek Parkway, so the lane assignments match for those turning left onto Plum Creek Parkway to access northbound I-25.
Castle Rock asks drivers pay extra close attention to the new signs as they are being tested. The town says this new technology will be extensively tested before it is fully implemented.
