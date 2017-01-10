Avalanche control work closes multiple passes, highways in Colorado

DENVER -- Multiple passes across Colorado are closed for because of avalanches or avalanche reduction work.

"Avalanche Control possible on ALL mountain passes thruout [sic] State," the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted. "Many roads & passes already closed for Avalanche work."

Vail Pass was closed at 2:41 a.m. Tuesday because of an avalanche that covered the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 70.

Berthoud Pass, U.S. 40, was closed at 6:31 a.m. Tuesday because of the high avalanche danger. Crews came in to do avalanche control work. It was initially expected to cause 20 minute delays, but at 7:30 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that drivers should expect an extended closure.

Monarch Pass, U.S. 50, was closed for avalanche work Monday afternoon. It remains closed.

Red Mountain Pass & Molas Pass, U.S. 550, have also been closed Monday afternoon. The closure stretches from milemarker 53 to 90.

McClure Pass, CO 133, has been closed since Monday afternoon due to the avalanche danger.

A Grand Mesa access road, CO 65, has been closed since Monday afternoon because of an avalanche.

Loveland Pass, U.S. 6, has been closed since Sunday afternoon because of adverse conditions.

A 32-mile section of U.S. 14, in Poudre Canyon, was closed Monday night because of adverse conditions. It remains closed.

Get the latest road closures on the Colorado Department of Transportation's website.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.