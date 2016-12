Man launches package watchdog service to fight back against porch pirates

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- If you're as anxious as we are by so-called "porch pirates" this holiday season, you might like this story.

One man in Castle Rock is taking it upon himself to defend his entire neighborhood.



“You know, this is a problem," said Jason Ennor of Castle Rock.

Ennor took to the neighborhood website Nextdoor to launch a package watchdog service.

"Why not do this?” he said.

Here's how it works: you're not at home, so you share your tracking information with Ennor.

"I would be notified, and I know that I have the ability to be somewhere in minutes," he said.

As soon as the package hits your door step, Ennor is there within minutes to retrieve it.

“I would immediately leave and pick-up the package,” he said. “Then it’s safe. It’s secure.”

And then -- as soon as you get home -- you call Ennor who then drops off your package for a nominal $5 fee.

"And they have the alternative, if they prefer, to come and collect it," Ennor said.

It's not an entirely new concept. A growing number of yellow Amazon Lockers are popping up all over town. You simply punch in your tracking code and the locker pops open that's securing your package.

Ennor sees it as big business, and one that looks out for your money.

“At the moment being Christmas, it's especially a focus,” Ennor said. "Who wants to buy something and then have it not be there.”

