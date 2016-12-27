Less time to make returns at some big stores

DENVER, Colo. -

If you're planning to take back a holiday gift, grab your receipt an act fast. Some big name stores are shortening how long you have to make a return.

It's one of the busiest times of the year for retailers, the days after Christmas when shoppers are not only looking for deals, but making holiday returns.

"As long as I have my receipt easy," says shopper Pamela Pea. "Without the receipt challenging.

Pea has a strategy.

"One section of the purse has receipts," Pea says. "The other section of the purse has the money."

She doesn't stop there.

"I make a note on my receipts," Pea says. "So as soon as I purchase something I put okay 30 days I have to return this back or 20 days i only have to return this back. So yeah that's just me."

It's a strategy that may come in handy for other holiday shoppers.

Whether you shopped on Black Friday or waited until Christmas Eve if you want to take something back, you'll want to check your receipts and act fast. Many big stores are shortening how long you have to return things.

Take Macy's. Instead of making returns any time you now only have a year. At Kohl's, premium electronics have to be returned by January 31st. And at Costco, major appliances have to be back in 90 days. Both stores used to have open ended return policies.

As customers make returns they're also making new purchases.

"Sales are a big draw in," says shopper Stacy Terhlen. "Retail Therapy."

This as consumer optimism about the economy hit's its highest level since August 2001. Consumers also expect their incomes to keep growing. Those factors in combination with post Christmas sales, may translate to more shopping.

"You might've missed that perfect gift and you figure okay I can get that perfect gift after Christmas," Pea says.

You can see the return policies for your favorite stores here.