Denver teacher raises money for archery program

DENVER -- School is officially out for summer at North High School in Denver, but one teacher's work is far from over.

Anna DeWitt, a French teacher at North High, is determined to share her love of archery with students who might otherwise never get the chance to try it.

"Guys, this is not a competition about speed. Archery is all about centering yourself," she said to a small group of students on an archery outing at No Limits in Denver.

Dewitt told The NOW Denver anchor Theresa Marchetta the sport helps at-risk and low-income students with skills that translate into academics and life.

"It's a sport you don't need to have the most endurance, where injuries are not that common. But it is a sport where you have to slow down, focus on what you're doing and follow through," she said.

Right now there is no archery available at any of Denver's public high schools.

"it's just been a bit of an uphill battle to get the equipment in our school," DeWitt said.

Dewitt is certified by NASP, the National Archery in the School's Program and DPS has approved it for the schools, but the funds are not available.

"Once the kids saw it, practiced it and realized they could do it, they loved it," she said.

So DeWitt is raising the money on her own. It takes $3,000 to start a program.

"I just like the feeling I guess, of sending one [arrow] out," said North High senior, Marc Lobato.

"A lot of people don't think archery is a sport," said Valeria Valles, a junior. "It's not like you're running. You're doing a lot of thinking as you shoot and it does require strength.

More than 40 students have signed up so far.

"My grampa used to shoot bows and arrows and he never had the time to teach me, so doing this, I feel connected," said senior, Gerardo Perez.

DeWitt is hoping to start an archery club in the coming school year and at some point even have competitions with other schools.

She has set up an account on a funding source for teachers online for anyone who would like to help.

