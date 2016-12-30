Russia isn't the only country taking part in cyber attacks. But one expert says this digital warfare is having an impact, and it may only get worse.

From concerns of a hacked election to hacked email accounts cyber attacks are front and center. And it's not just between the U.S. and Russia, there are a multitude of attacks going on across the world at any given time.

"We can look to you know Israel attacking Iran we can look to China reaching out to all sorts of different places and so these sorts of things are going on," says Steve Beaty, a cyber security expert and professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

He says the attacks come in all forms and are only expected to increase. Russia for instance used a cell phone app to get strategic military information from Ukrainian soldiers.

He says the U.S. intellectual property is always a target, and if infiltrated can pose a serious safety threat.

"All of a sudden they have if you will the source code for our weapon systems they have the ability to analyze the software that's running on our high tech weapons," Beaty says. "And you know there are certain kinds of planes even that cannot fly other than being computerized."

Beaty says cyber espionage will not only be used by countries to attack another country's borders and democratic process, but also their economy.

"So if someone was able to take out stock exchanges in these sorts of things for a substantial amount of time that's going to have a very direct influence on a lot of people indeed the entire country," Beaty says.

People in some countries have seen results of cyber attacks directly, with massive power outages. While the U.S. hasn't Beaty says it's always a possibility.

"i do believe this is going to expand into more and more people's lives," Beaty says.

Beaty believes as the United States' weaponry gets more and more high-tech, cyber espionage is going to become a bigger and bigger problem.