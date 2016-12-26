Christmas trees find use after Christmas

DENVER, Colo. -

Every year anywhere from 25 to 30 million fresh Christmas trees are sold across the country. But what about those trees that don't make the cut?

Christmas is over which means Christmas trees will be coming down and Christmas tree lots are shutting down. At Tree Land Christmas Trees, the signs are down, the lot is clear, and the trees they weren't able to sell are loaded up.

"Probably between all the lots 300, 350 trees maybe," says Tree Land Christmas Trees owner Pete Elliott. "Which seems like a lot but it's really not out of over 10,000 trees."

Elliot says most years they sell the majority of their trees, unless weather keeps shoppers at home. But ending up in the unsold pile isn't all bad. Elliott is sending those trees to be recycled.

"Pretty much they are gonna be mulched," Elliott says. "Put to good use after Christmas."

The National Christmas Tree Association says it's difficult to measure how many Christmas trees are recycled because it's done on such a local level. But the organization says recycling a tree is easier than ever.

There are more than 4,000 Christmas tree recycling programs around the country. San Francisco recycles roughly 570 tons of Christmas trees each year. New York city collected more than 214,000 Christmas trees after last Christmas. And in Denver 20,000 Christmas trees recycled.

"We're able to sort them and clean them a little bit and then we turn on a big chipper and the trees then go through that chipper turn into mulch," says Tay Dunklee with the City of Denver.

That tree mulch is then given out to residents. Making a Christmas tree not sold for Christmas not such a bad thing.

"They're not done," Elliott says. "Their life still goes on."

Christmas trees aren't only recycled into mulch. The National Christmas Tree Association says they are used to make soil erosion barriers, fish and bird feeders, even paths for hiking trails.