Nolan Arenado agrees to two-year, $29.5-million deal, avoids salary arbitration with Rockies

Troy E. Renck
1:02 PM, Jan 13, 2017
colorado rockies | rockies | nolan arenado

DENVER -- By any statistical measure, Nolan Arenado ranks among the best players in major league baseball.

He's now starting to get paid like one. Arenado avoided salary arbitration on Friday, agreeing to a two-year, $29.5-million contract with the Colorado Rockies. It leaves the star third baseman with one arbitration season remaining in 2019 before he hits free agency. 

On the open market, Arenado calculates as a potential $350 million-plus player if he stays on his current career arc. He is considered one the best fielders in baseball and has averaged 41 home runs, 131 RBIs and 86 extra base hits over the past two seasons. He finished fifth in the National League MVP voting last year and eighth in 2015.

"It's great. Thank God it worked out," Arenado told Denver7 on Friday. "My agent and Rockies made it really smooth the last two years. I am happy it's done."

