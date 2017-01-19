Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas

Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 12:25PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 12:25PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 12:25PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 12:25PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 18 at 10:45PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 10:05PM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 10:05PM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan, San Miguel
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have filed paperwork to move to Las Vegas.
Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak told The Associated Press on Thursday that he spoke with the Raiders. Sisolak is part of an 11-member panel that was appointed by Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval to study plans for a proposal backed by billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson's company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., to build a domed stadium to lure the Raiders to town.
The proposed 65,000-seat domed stadium is expected to cost $1.9 billion, including $750 million in hotel tax revenue, $650 million from Adelson, and $500 million from the Raiders and the NFL. Any relocation to Las Vegas must be approved by three-fourths of NFL team owners.
"I am happy to see the process moving forward, and greatly appreciate the commitment of the Raiders and work of the Adelson family to the hope of making Las Vegas the home of the Raiders," Sisolak said.
