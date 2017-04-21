NBA team trolled with 'Barney' theme song during player introductions

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks completely dominated the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of their playoff series, romping to a 104-77 victory and a 2-1 series lead.

The most humiliating part of the night for the visitors from Canada, however, may have come before the game.

During player introductions, home teams often make unique musical choices - but the Bucks' choice to play the theme music from children's show "Barney & Friends" as the Raptors were introduced was pure genius:

The Raptors starting lineup was introduced with the Barney theme song in Milwaukee 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/vNhKdQfF96 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2017

After the game, Raptors fans voiced their displeasure on social media - some even (likely facetiously) arguing that it cost Toronto the game:

Barney music for intro.



Lose by 30.



"DeRozan had only 8pts, all FTs" - Giannis



I've never felt more embarrassed being a Raptors fan. — Abdi🍁 (@TDotA1G) April 21, 2017

Might have been The Barney song during introductions that threw us off. Never a fan of it either. Next game @Raptors — Jim Treliving (@JTreliving) April 21, 2017

Wow, Bucks Game Ops playing the Barney theme song for the Raptors player intros. Ice cold. — Raptors HQ (@RaptorsHQ) April 21, 2017

"Ice cold" or not, it worked. Game 4 of the series is Saturday at 2 p.m. local time.