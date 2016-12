Orange First: Broncos tackle Chiefs in do-or-die challenge

DENVER -- The Broncos get another shot to tackle the Chiefs, and this time -- it's do-or-die.

The playoffs are all but out of the hands of the Denver Broncos, but the team could help their cause by winning out.

Even if the Broncos do beat the Chiefs, it'll be a tough sell to get in. If they don't beat the Chiefs, the team is finished.

So the Broncos are faced with the challenge of getting their offense straight, dealing with injuries and beating a playoff-worthy team in the Chiefs.

Lionel, Troy and Woody discuss the scenario in the latest Orange First.

Stick around for Woody's Rant, in which he took a moment not to rant, but thank NFL players for giving back to communities.

