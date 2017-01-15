Community rallies around local US Olympian fighting cancer for the second time

DENVER -- It's hard to imagine battling cancer, but Jillion Potter will have to do it for a second time.

Potter was first diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in 2014. She had just finished playing in the Women's Rugby World Cup. Potter noticed swelling under her tongue and after many tests, she was finally diagnosed with the rare form of cancer before undergoing vigorous chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

After beating the cancer in 2015, Potter went on to represent the United States in Rugby at the Rio Olympics. It was in December when she went in for a routine scan and was told the cancer was back.

"It's another battle to go through," said Potter. "Another battle to win."

Potter isn't alone. A fundraiser was held for her at Crossfit Train in Denver. Potter, who lives in the Highlands neighborhood, trains there.

A large group showed up to take part in a specialized circuit workout in her honor.

"It just makes you feel like you're a part of this community and gives you a tremendous amount of hope," said Potter.

Potter's wife, Carol Fabrizio, said her partner has always brought out the best in people.

"It's almost impossible to believe that this many people would rally for Jill and do this for her," said Fabrizio. "If you know Jill you wouldn't be surprised at all."

Potter may relocate to Houston for treatment. She said she will go through more chemotherapy and radiation if that's what it takes. She leans on her wife to stay positive.

"She makes me a better person. She makes me fight harder to wake up everyday and take this on," said Potter.

A total of $6,000 was raised at the gym -- but that's not all. The nonprofit group Everyday Warrior surprised Jillion with a $10,000 check bringing the grand total to $16,000.

If you want to donate to Jillion's cause, click here

