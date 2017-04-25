Wisconsin Little League reminds parents with sign: 'This is a GAME'

When parents watch their kids compete in youth sports, it can be all too easy to forget it's only a game. Glendale, Wisconsin's Little League program posted a gentle reminder about that for fans and parents at their field recently.
"Nobody's really complained about the sign, but I still see some competitiveness in parents.....Let's just take it less seriously. We're here for the kids," Diedrich said.
The baseball dad can only guess the reason his post is making the rounds online is because people can relate.
"I think it rings true with people. No one likes to go to a game with kids and see parents fighting in the stands and I think because of the competitive nature of sports that happens everywhere," Primakow said.