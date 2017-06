HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — After 18 years and three state titles, head coach Joe Johnson is leaving ThunderRidge to coach at Cherokee Trail.

Taking over for Johnson is Doug Nisenson, a former player and assistant coach for the Grizzlies.

Denver7 Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo caught up with the coaches to learn more about the history and the friendship between them. Watch the story on the player above.