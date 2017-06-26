Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green arrested on suspicion of child abuse

Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Monday.

The Press Gazette reached out to the Brown County (Wisc.) Sheriff's office, who said that they are looking into the case and investigating Green.

Online records show Green was booked into the jail Monday on a possible charge of child abuse-intentionally causing harm for an incident that occurred Sunday, the Associated Press reported. Green is expected in court Monday afternoon.

Green, 40 years old, is Packers' all-time leading rusher. He played with Green Bay from 2000-06, as well as a season in 2009, before being inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2014.

Records do not list a defense attorney. Lammi Sports Management, which has handled Green's appearances, had no immediate comment.