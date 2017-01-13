CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Wade Phillips became a free agent this week. Suitors lined up.

The Los Angeles Rams made him an offer he couldn't refuse, landing the accomplished coach to serve as their defensive coordinator, according to ESPN. Denver7 reported the Rams' interest earlier Thursday night as reports surfaced connecting Phillips to Washington.

"Those are false rumors (about Redskins)," Phillips told Denver7.

He wasn't kidding. Phillips is going to Washington to visit family on Friday, then he will turn his attention to helping an underperforming Rams defense. Phillips, who turns 70 in June, will pair with the Rams' Sean McVay, who, at 30, is the youngest head coach in NFL history. Phillips has coached longer in the NFL than McVay has been alive.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph told Denver7 he would consider keeping Phillips, calling him a "football father of mine." However, he hinted it was unlikely. If the Broncos wanted to keep Phillips, they had time to work out an extension following Super Bowl 50. It never materialized, leaving Phillips vulnerable after coach Gary Kubiak stepped down because of health reasons.

The Broncos are set to promote secondary coach Joe Woods to the defensive coordinator's role.

"No one dislikes Wade, obviously. Wade is a free agent, so he will have options also. Nothing is guaranteed in this league and things happen for outside of football reasons," Joseph said.

Joseph believes secondary coach Joe Woods is ready to become a defensive coordinator. Players have uniformly endorsed that move. The Broncos want to keep defensive line coach Bill Kollar and linebackers coach Reggie Herring.

Given the talent on defense, Joseph's most important hire will likely be his offensive coordinator. The Broncos interviewed former San Diego Chargers coach Mike McCoy on Thursday and will talk Friday with ex-Raiders OC Bill Musgrave. McCoy has established a reputation for working with a variety of quarterbacks. Musgrave earns high marks for helping in the development of Derek Carr over the past few seasons.

Joseph wants an attacking, uptempo offense that forces defenses to react and adjust. Quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch will vie for the starting job.

"It’s two different guys, but I think it can work," Joseph told Denver7. "It’s going to be a healthy competition. Whoever wins plays, and that’s fair. And we are going to have to build (the offense) around those two kids, and they are so different it’s going to take a coordinator with some vision to build an offense around them both so that they can both compete fairly."