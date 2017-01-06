Three Denver Broncos defenders land first-team All-Pro honors: Von Miller, Chris Harris, Aqib Talib

DENVER -- When the Broncos' coaching vacancy opened this week, it became arguably the most attractive.

The team finished 9-7 this season, won the Super Bowl a year ago, and oh yeah, owns a nasty defense. The Broncos led the league in pass defense for the second straight season. Their 18.6 points allowed per game ranked fourth best and their 42 sacks tied for third overall.

Friday, key figures on the defense were recognized for their excellence. Outside linebacker Von Miller and cornerbacks Chris Harris and Aqib Talib landed Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors.

Miller earned the honor for the third time. He finished second in the NFL with 13.5 sacks, trailing Atlanta's Vic Beasley Jr. Miller told ESPN he plans to hold his first pass-rushing summit this offseason after the playoffs, inviting the likes of Beasley and Kansas City's Justin Houston. Miller has long refined his technique by talking to peers, including teammate DeMarcus Ware. Miller remains a strong candidate for Defensive Player of the Year honors, which is announced on the eve of the Super Bowl.

Harris earned the honor for the first time after another season of Saran Wrap-tight coverage.

"It just made me look back at where I came from. Coming in undrafted and becoming first-team All-Pro, I put in a lot of work to get this," Harris told Denver7.

Harris was a second-team All-Pro selection the previous two seasons. Harris represents the fourth undrafted cornerback to make first-team with his original team in NFL history.

Harris and Talib anchored the Broncos' No Fly Zone secondary, which received fuel and brute from stellar safeties T.J. Ward and Darian Stewart. Talib earned first-team for the second time, adding to his 2013 season with the New England Patriots.

"Thanks everyone. Huge Honor," Talib tweeted.

Talib has moved into an elite category at his position, making a push for the Hall of Fame on his current career arc. Patrick Peterson, Richard Sherman and Talib are the only cornerbacks to make the Pro Bowl the last four seasons while receiving multiple first-team All-Pro berths.