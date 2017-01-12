CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- The first step back to the playoffs began with the hiring of new coach.

But any Broncos fans will tell you, the road to the postseason is paved by a caffeinated offense. The Broncos boast two young quarterbacks in Trevor Siemian, who went 8-6 as a first-year starter, and rookie Paxton Lynch. Their accelerated development remains critical to the team's success. The Broncos had no identity offensively last season, finishing 27th in total yards per game and 25th in overall offensive points.

Even mediocrity would help ease the strain on the defense.

Reached by Denver7, Siemian, who is recovering from left shoulder surgery, endorsed Joseph, a former college quarterback at the University of Colorado.

"I'm excited. He sounds like a heck of a guy from everyone I have talked to," Siemian said.

Fixing the offense is priority one for Joseph and general manager John Elway. They are interviewing offensive coordinator candidates Mike McCoy and Bill Musgrave on Thursday. Both bring strong resumes and familiarity. McCoy worked with the Broncos as a coordinator for Josh McDaniels and John Fox before becoming the coach of the Chargers. He showed adaptability, enjoying success with Tim Tebow, Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers.

Don't discount Musgrave's chances, though. Musgrave, a former Colorado prep star, received high marks for helping develop Oakland quarterback Derek Carr and is a former of teammate of Elway's on the Broncos.

"I am excited to see how it all comes together," Siemian said.

Troy E. Renck