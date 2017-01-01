Denver Broncos' coach Gary Kubiak likely to step down as coach because of health concerns

DENVER, Colo. -- Gary Kubiak restored the Denver Broncos to glory with a Super Bowl 50 victory. It was considered what would be the first of many achievements in a long run as the boss.

It is growing increasingly likely his dream will be interrupted. Multiple NFL sources told Denver7 late Saturday night they would not rule out Kubiak walking away as the Broncos' coach. ESPN reported Sunday morning Kubiak is expected to step down this week because of health concerns.

When asked directly by Denver7 about his coaching future on Friday, Kubiak talked optimistically, but would not confirm his return.

"Why? Do I look bad?" Kubiak said with a smile. "Yes, you know that I love this league. I love the Broncos. I love to work. I am all in on the Raiders right now. There will be time for reflection and all of that stuff next week. But right now it's time to focus on what we are doing."

An NFL source explained late Saturday that Kubiak was not inclined to talk about next season. He wanted to finish strong, snapping a three-game losing streak, especially with uncertainty surrounding the future of several offensive assistant coaches and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, whose contract expires at season's end. But both sources would not close the door on Kubiak stepping away because of health issues. One thing is clear, the Broncos want him back.

Kubiak signed a four-year contract with the Broncos prior to the 2015 season. As general manager John Elway's good friend and hand-picked successor, Kubiak produced a magical year. The Broncos won their fifth straight AFC West title and went 15-4, upsetting the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 for their first crown since repeating in the 1997 and 1998 seasons. Known as an offensive guru, Kubiak trusted his stout defense and navigated the choppy waters of benching the iconic Peyton Manning only to return him to starting lineup for the stretch run.

"We can do it in all kinds of ways," Kubiak told Elway on the stage at Levi's Stadium following the win. "All kinds of ways."

Kubiak's intention was to keep his job as long as the Broncos wanted him. However, when he drove by fans at the stadium this morning in his truck, it was likely as the final time as coach. Multiple Broncos players said it was an odd week of practice because the team only went through walk-throughs. Several players believed the weird vibe was connected to upcoming upheavel in the coaching staff. Kubiak did not address his future in Saturday's team meeting, according to a player source.

"Nothing," a player told Denver7. "And coaches didn't know."

When Kubiak exited an NFL stadium by ambulance for the second time in three seasons on Oct. 9, his future became less certain given health and family concerns. Paramedics took Kubiak, 55, to a hospital from Sports Authority Field with his wife Rhonda in the passenger seat. After being hospitalized overnight and undergoing a battery of tests, doctors diagnosed him with a "complex migraine condition that caused extreme fatigue and body weakness." Kubiak had not been feeling well in the hours leading up the game, but a CT scan and MRI revealed normal results while hospitalized. He missed the San Diego game on doctors orders.

"Doctors thought the prognosis for him was very, very good," Elway said that week. "He's going to take the week off. But when it comes down to Gary's health, everyone's excited about what the prognosis is."

Elway indicated then he believed Kubiak would be able to continue coaching. However, there's no denying the frightening jolt it sent through Kubiak and his family when coupled with a previous incident. In 2013, Kubiak, as coach of the Houston Texans, collapsed on the field as he walked to the locker room at halftime. He suffered a mini stroke. Doctors told Denver7 the two occurrences could be mutually exclusive, but the symptoms can overlap with stress, diet and lack of sleep among the triggers.

After spending one season as the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator in 2014, Kubiak accepted the Broncos job with his family's blessing. However, it came with concern. According to a story in Strokesmart.org, sons Klay and Klein hoped their father would not serve as a head coach again. Oldest son Klint and Rhonda agreed with Gary's decision to take the Denver position.

"You saw how that played out in Houston," Rhonda said at Kubiak's introductory press conference with the Broncos. "But it's what they do. It's their passion. Watching every Sunday, it just gives me and my mom and Gary's mom so much joy to see him at his best. So how can we deny him that? I always worry about him because I love him and I care so much."

Kubiak's return to Denver was a smashing success, and appeared to signal a long run until this October's health scare. As recently as two weeks ago, it appeared Kubiak would be back, but there were signs this week he was considering stepping away, according to a source. Kubiak is remarkably humble in a profession defined by large egos, and respectful. So, he was never going to draw attention to his situation this week with one game remaining in the season Sunday against Oakland.

A former backup quarterback to Elway and longtime assistant coach with the Broncos, Kubiak provided leadership and the right tone of accountability as Denver won the Super Bowl. His postgame speech following a December loss at Pittsburgh was identified as a watershed moment that helped push Denver across the finish line. The Broncos were in danger of becoming the first team in NFL history to start 9-2 and miss the playoffs after squandering a 14-point lead at Heinz Field.

Kubiak's voice shaped the remainder of the season.

"Gary called the team together and he bared his soul. He said guys, 'Are you in with me or not?'" said team president Joe Ellis, who was present for the speech. "It was part anger, part emotion, part frustration, but a huge part passion. "He was putting everything he had into this and he wanted his players to join him. And they did. They responded and never lost another game."

Widely respected by coaches and peers, players have talked glowingly of Kubiak in all of his coaching stops.

"Kubes is the man," linebacker Brandon Marshall said recently.

"He sets the tone. It starts with him," quarterback Trevor Siemian said during training camp.

Former Houston Texans tight end Joel Dreessen explained that Kubiak creates strong bonds through caring, compassion and firm discipline. One of things Dreessen missed most in retirement were Kubiak's speeches the night before games.

"I would take a bullet for him," Dreessen said.

This year has not gone as expected for the Broncos. After a 4-0 start, the Broncos have dropped seven of 11 games, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2010. The offense slumped dramatically, leading to speculation that there could be a change at offensive coordinator and the offensive line coaching positions.

When Kubiak was hired two years ago, the Broncos interviewed Detroit defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who remains one of the league's hottest coaching assistants. He was a finalist for the Falcons job two years ago. The Broncos remain bullish on several members of their coaching staff, including secondary coach Joe Woods, a rising star in the industry for his work with the No Fly Zone.

Other names with buzz as potential head coaching candidates include Atlanta's Kyle Shanahan, son of Broncos coach Mike Shanahan, Buffalo's Anthony Lynn, a former Denver player, Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay, Oakland's Bill Musgrave and Miami Dolphins defensive boss Vance Joseph. The Broncos tried to hire Joseph as their defensive coordinator two years ago, but Cincinnati wouldn't release him from his contract. He joined the Dolphins this year under former Broncos coach Adam Gase. Mike McCoy, a former Broncos coordinator, could become a free agent if the Chargers fire him Sunday.

In the college ranks, Stanford's David Shaw has consistently been mentioned as a future NFL coach. Air Force coach Troy Calhoun served as an offensive coordinator in the pros before a successful run in Colorado Springs.

Kubiak has never shied away from a challenge. He embraces the grind, and loves the work week as much if not more than Sundays. However, his longterm health can't be ignored, it appears.