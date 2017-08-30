Campaign kicks off to rename Denver Broncos as 'Colorado Broncos'

DENVER – Sure, they may be based in the Mile High City, but some argue the Denver Broncos means a lot more to Colorado than just one city, and it’s time the team’s name reflects that.

A campaign to drop “Denver” from the name and replace it with the word “Colorado” has begun – and a Commerce City man is serious about the change.

Michael Scanlon wants to see the “Colorado Broncos” displayed on uniforms, Mile High Stadium, and everywhere else the Broncos logo is found -- and fast! He founded Colorado Broncos LLC and claimed to be the driving force behind the initiative to change the team’s identity.

Scanlon contends that since Broncos fans come from all over the state and region, not including the word “Colorado” in the name slights the team’s fan base.

Scanlon is officially launching the campaign for the name change Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Yellow Rose Event Center in Commerce City.

