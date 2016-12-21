Broncos' Wolfe, Marshall offer no guarantee they will be ready for Chiefs

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- Everything is different.

At this time last year, the Broncos found their stride, unified by a loss at Pittsburgh, and finished with a flourish. This season, they are discussing potential division in the locker room, offensive issues and a growing number of critical injuries.

All players insist the team has moved on from cornerback Aqib Talib shouting down lineman Russell Okung in the locker room after Sunday's loss. Talib told Denver7 similar issues happened last year, but the "difference was we were winning." There appears to be no lingering effect from the episode. The Broncos are focused on winning out. However, they could be without three top defensive players at Kansas City.

After painting an optimistic picture Sunday, defensive end Derek Wolfe told Denver7 on Wednesday's he's no longer sure he will be ready for the Chiefs game. Wolfe, a Pro Bowl alternate, suffered two stingers against New England in his neck and shoulder area. He was understandably moving slowly on Wednesday and candid when asked if he could go against the Chiefs.

"I don't know," Wolfe said.

Inside linebacker Brandon Marshall suffered a grade two strain of his left hamstring at Jacksonville. He missed the past two games to allow for healing of an injury that first occurred in October against Houston. He jogged Tuesday.

"I hope to practice on Thursday. But we will see. I have to be able to accelerate and cut, do the short bursts," Marshall said.

Wednesday brought news that safety T.J. Ward joined tight ends Virgil Green and A.J. Derby in the concussion protocol. Ward didn't feel well after Sunday's loss, leading to an evaluation. He sat out practice Wednesday.

Anderson out for year

The prospect of running back C.J. Anderson returning this season ended Wednesday. Coach Gary Kubiak said he sat down and talked with Anderson, mapping out a full recovery for February from his knee surgery. There was hope Anderson could rejoin the team for the playoffs. In his absence, the Broncos running game has suffered, going from 4.1 yards per carry to 2.9 per attempt.

