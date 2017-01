Broncos Trevor Siemian elects for minor surgery on left shoulder, but left foot is fine

DENVER -- His sprained left foot held up under duress, improving significantly over the past month. However, looking to build off his first season as a starter, quarterback Trevor Siemian will undergo elective surgery on the AC joint in his non-throwing left shoulder, he confirmed to Denver7.

"I am getting it fixed," said Siemian on Tuesday morning. "It just bothers me when I workout."

His left foot, which he hurt on a sack on Nov. 27 against Kansas City, has healed.

"Nothing (needed) on the foot," he said.

The procedure, planned for Thursday, wasn't required on his shoulder, but offered an avenue to help him gain momentum. It became difficult to gain strength in his upper body because of the injury. This should free him to move forward without limitations. Because the Broncos will have a new coach, they can begin April offseason workouts two weeks earlier this offseason. Siemian said he plans to be healthy and ready.

The former Northwestern standout injured the shoulder on Oct. 2 at Tampa Bay when defensive tackle Clinton McDonald slammed him to the ground on a sack with 1:47 remaining in the first half. Siemian sprained the AC joint, forcing him to leave the game and miss the following week against Atlanta. The injury appeared to compromise him at San Diego 12 days later, but it gradually improved as the season progressed.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the surgery. He is the noted team physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Rams.

"He's awesome from everything I hear," Siemian said.

Siemian went 8-6 in his first season as a starter, completing 289 of 486 passes for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He faces durability questions after missing two games and battling through three injuries. He hurt his right shoulder on a missed tackle in the preseason.