Broncos on the clock for the first round of the draft. Their selection is?

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- When the Broncos make their official pick, I will post and provide immediate reaction here. Additional commentary on other picks in the first round below:

8:31 p.m. UPDATE: Broncos continue bulking up offensive line, take Utah left tackle Garett Bolles. The Broncos love his nasty edge, and physical style of play. Scouts believe he can compete for a starting job as a rookie. According to multiple sources, Broncos ranked Bolles as best available in what they believed would transpire in front of them. They love his nastiness, his physical style of play. Said Bolles, who served a Mormon mission in Colorado Springs, "I get to bring family back to Colorado where served my mission so Denver I am coming back home." He served mission in Colorado Springs. Told me at Combine he loved Colorado. He will be expected to compete for a starting job in training camp. It marks the latest an offensive lineman was picked in the first round.

"Excited that Garett Bolles was available for us to take w/our 1st rd pick. He was the most athletic tackle in the draft & plays w/toughness!" tweeted Broncos general manager John Elway.

His selected marked the end of an odd first round leading up to the Broncos.. A look back below:

The buzz continues to grow that the Broncos are prepared to trade up to No. 18 to land a tackle like Utah's Garett Bolles. The people's choice, Christian McCaffrey, went No. 8 overall to the Carolina Panthers. Considered the most versatile back, McCaffrey provides a dynamic weapon for former NFL MVP Cam Newton. The Broncos were never moving up to No. 8.

The Broncos' success in recent drafts involves going defense with their first picks, selections such as Derek Wolfe, Shane Ray and Bradley Roby. However, the draft remains a fickle beast. The best player available must be weighed against greatest need. Anyone who watched the Broncos last season knows they need a left tackle. Bolles and even Wisconsin's Ryan Ramczyk represent an upgrade over current starting candidates Donald Stephenson and Ty Sambrailo.

Will they move to get a tackle? Or go bold and try to snare the former Valor Christian star McCaffrey. Come for the running commentary and stay for the refreshments (diet soda anyone).

It has been a wild ride through the first eight picks with the Bears getting fleeced, um, making a trade with the 49ers. They moved up one pick and gave up three picks to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Niners GM John Lynch with the shrewd move. It created drama in the top 10 with the Jets landing arguably the best player in the draft in LSU safety Jamal Adams.

The run on QBs helped the Broncos. Three teams moved up into top 12 to take them, Patrick Mahomes to Kansas City Chiefs and Deshaun Watson to the Texans. It has left a bushel of Alabama players available. As the clock ticked toward the Broncos, defensive end Jonathan Allen, linebacker Reuben Foster and tight end O.J. Howard were available. Hard to take an offensive lineman if one of those players remains on the board.

