Broncos interview Miami Dolphins coordinator Vance Joseph in search for head coach

DENVER -- Third and (now) one?

The Broncos began interviewing Vance Joseph on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., the third and possibly last candidate in their search for Gary Kubiak's replacement. Joseph began the process as a slight front-runner because of his discussion with the Broncos two years ago. They talked to him about the head coaching job, then offered him a spot as defensive coordinator, which the Cincinnati Bengals vetoed.

ESPN reported Joseph has an interview scheduled with San Francisco on Thursday. If Joseph is offered the Broncos' job, sources say he will accept. Will he leave without an offer? And would that suggest the pendulum is shifting toward most notably Kyle Shanahan or Dave Toub?

Joseph was expected to nail Tuesday's interview. Beyond his acumen as a defensive coach, leadership ranks as Joseph's defining quality. Former CU teammate Chad Brown noticed it during Joseph's freshman year with the Buffaloes.

"He is a smart guy. He was the scout team quarterback. It was obvious right away that he took that job seriously. He knew that his role and his ability could make the team better," Brown told Denver7. "I remember him smacking a guy on the helmet, telling him to run the play right. You look back at this guy, now with possibly being a head coach, and he knew even then how important all the pieces were to win. He is a leader of men. He has that type of impressive personality."

Being in concert with the front office and managing the roster rank among the most attractive qualities for the modern NFL coach. Joseph has earned high marks in previous stops as a player's coach. While his Miami defense struggled in his lone year as a defensive coordinator -- ranking 30th against the run and allowing the most total yards in franchise history -- Joseph was credited by coach Adam Gase for keeping the unit from fracturing. The Dolphins reached the playoffs for the first time since 2008 despite a rash of injuries.

Joseph made his mark in Houston and Cincinnati. In his last two years with the Bengals in 2014-2015, Joseph, as the defensive backs coach, helped Cincinnati produce a league-best 41 interceptions. The Bengals picked off Peyton Manning four times in a Monday night win on Dec. 22, 2014.

After interviewing Joseph, it's possible the Broncos will conclude their search and make a decision. When Elway began the process, he admitted he had "three or four" candidates in mind. Toub and Shanahan impressed the Broncos with differing skillsets. Shanahan is the hottest playcaller for the league's most prolific offense. The Falcons, who face the Seahawks this week in the playoffs, average 33.5 points per game. No other team averages 30 points. Toub, a longtime strength and conditioning coach, has evolved into one of the NFL's top special teams gurus. As such he deals with the entire roster of players. He has interviewed for head coaching spots three times in recent seasons.

Three candidates. One decision to make.

"(Elway) is the king of the comeback," linebacker Von Miller said, expressing confidence his boss will make the right choice.

THE VANCE JOSEPH FILE

The Broncos are moving closer to naming Gary Kubiak's replacement. My glance at the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator who has emerged as a strong candidate:

College Coaching Experience: Colorado graduate assistant (1999-2001), Wyoming (2002), Colorado defensive backs coach (2002-2003), Bowling Green Falcons defensive backs (2004).

NFL, College Playing Experience: New York Jets defensive back (1995, 13 games, 6 starts, two interceptions). Indianapolis Colts (1996, 4 games). University of Colorado quarterback (1990-1994, 30 games, 34-for-61, 454 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 50 rushes, 237 yards, 1 TD). Three-year letterman.

By The Numbers: The statistics were not kind in his first year as a coordinator. The Dolphins ranked 30th against the run (140.4 yards per game), two spots behind the Broncos, and Ndamukong Suh led the league in offsides penalties with 29. Coach Adam Gase credited Joseph for keeping the unit from crumbling after critical injuries, helping the team reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Joseph distinguished himself in Houston and Cincinnati. In 2014 and 2015, the Bengals led the NFL with 41 interceptions as Joseph worked with the defensive backs. In 2015, the Dolphins and Panthers were the only teams to intercept more passes (21) than touchdowns allowed (18).

Personal: Was state champion in football and basketball at Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero, La. Earned bachelor’s degree in marketing from CU in 1994. He and his wife, Holly, have two children, daughter Nataly and son Stone.