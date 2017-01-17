Broncos hire Marcus Robertson as secondary coach

DENVER -- Joe Woods' promotion to defensive coordinator created a vacancy on the Broncos' staff. Coach Vance Joseph moved quickly to fill it, agreeing on a deal with Marcus Robertson to serve as the new secondary coach.

Robertson brings a long resume as a player and coach. Robertson has served as an NFL assistant for nine seasons. He led Oakland's secondary last season. He enjoyed success in a similar role in Tennessee and Detroit. Robertson inherits the NFL's top group in Denver. The Broncos led the league in pass defense for the second consecutive season, the secondary living up to their nickname of the "No Fly Zone." Denver permitted 185.8 yards per game, well ahead of second-place finisher Houston (201.6). Three members of the secondary -- Chris Harris, pictured above, Aqib Talib and Darian Stewart -- have been named to the Pro Bowl.

Robertson began his post-NFL life as the Titans' director of player of development from 2003-2006. He understood the nuances of the locker room after a stellar NFL career. Robertson, inducted into the Iowa State Hall of Fame in 2009, appeared in 162 games, netting 24 interceptions as a safety. He earned All-Pro honors in 1993.

Joseph continues to sift through candidates for the special teams coordinator post. The opening was created when Joe DeCamillis took the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.