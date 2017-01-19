Broncos hire Brock Olivo as special teams coach

Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 12:25PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 12:25PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 12:25PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 12:25PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 4:03AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Mesa, Rio Blanco
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Moffat, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 19 at 5:05AM MST expiring January 22 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 18 at 10:45PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 10:05PM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 10:05PM MST expiring January 22 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 18 at 3:41PM MST expiring January 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan, San Miguel
DENVER -- This much is certain: the Broncos' new coaches bring inside knowledge of their opponents.
The Broncos hired Brock Olivo as their special teams coordinator on Thursday. He worked the past two seasons as an assistant with Kansas City Chiefs under Dave Toub, who interviewed for the Broncos' coaching job.
Olivo's addition provides an interesting wrinkle: three of the Broncos most important hires worked in the AFC West the last few seasons.
Mike McCoy, the new offensive coordinator, coached the San Diego Chargers. Bill Musgrave, the quarterbacks coach, ran the Oakland Raiders' offense. And Olivo prepped with the Chiefs.
Broncos coach Vance Joseph interviewed multiple candidates for the special teams job. It was vacated when Joe DeCamillis was understandably not comfortable waiting for the the selection process to play out. He was a candidate to stay, but took the same job with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Olivo served as a special teams ace as a player for the Detroit Lions from 1998-2002 after a successful career at Missouri. He played in Italy and began coaching at Coastal Carolina. His stint with the Chiefs followed.
The Broncos also added Johnnie Lynn as their assistant defensive backs coach.