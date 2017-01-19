Broncos hire Brock Olivo as special teams coach

DENVER -- This much is certain: the Broncos' new coaches bring inside knowledge of their opponents.

The Broncos hired Brock Olivo as their special teams coordinator on Thursday. He worked the past two seasons as an assistant with Kansas City Chiefs under Dave Toub, who interviewed for the Broncos' coaching job.

Olivo's addition provides an interesting wrinkle: three of the Broncos most important hires worked in the AFC West the last few seasons.

Mike McCoy, the new offensive coordinator, coached the San Diego Chargers. Bill Musgrave, the quarterbacks coach, ran the Oakland Raiders' offense. And Olivo prepped with the Chiefs.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph interviewed multiple candidates for the special teams job. It was vacated when Joe DeCamillis was understandably not comfortable waiting for the the selection process to play out. He was a candidate to stay, but took the same job with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Olivo served as a special teams ace as a player for the Detroit Lions from 1998-2002 after a successful career at Missouri. He played in Italy and began coaching at Coastal Carolina. His stint with the Chiefs followed.

The Broncos also added Johnnie Lynn as their assistant defensive backs coach.

