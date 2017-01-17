Broncos Darian Stewart makes Pro Bowl as replacement for Eric Berry

Troy E. Renck
12:38 PM, Jan 17, 2017
DENVER -- Missing the playoffs stings. The consolation prize? The Broncos will be well-represented in the Pro Bowl on Jan. 29. 

Free safety Darian Stewart continued his special season on Tuesday, named as an injury replacement for the Kansas City Chiefs' Eric Berry. Stewart delivered a career year, notching 68 tackles, while tying for the team lead with three interceptions.

"God the nod. Ready for the experience," Stewart tweeted. 

Stewart's best performance came in one of Denver's biggest wins on Nov. 13 at New Orleans. He picked off a pair of Drew Brees' passes and returned a fumble 28 yards. Stewart became the first Bronco since defensive back Deltha O'Neal in 2001 to record at least three turnovers in a game.

The Broncos identified Stewart as a core player going forward. General manager John Elway awarded Stewart a four-year, $28-million contract extension with a $7 million signing bonus on Nov. 26. Stewart helped the Broncos lead the league in pass defense for the second consecutive season.

Denver now boasts four Pro Bowlers with outside linebacker Von Miller joining the three members of the secondary in Orlando for the 6 p.m. exhibition game on ESPN.  

 

