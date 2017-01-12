DENVER -- Broncos Country reaction to the hire of Vance Joseph as head coach runs the gamut from disappointment to surprise to excitement.

"We’re going to win the next Super Bowl! Again!" said Jesse Estrada, a Broncos fan celebrating the new hire. "I don’t care what anybody says. It’s a good hire. Elway knows what he’s doing."

But others had been rooting for a different selection, mostly Kyle Shanahan.

"I was kind of surprised in a way — I think there’s some other bigger names out there that could have been picked," said Broncos fan Bob Reed.

Some fans have been following Joseph's career since he played quarterback at the University of Colorado.

"I think it’s great hire — he’s young, enthusiastic," said Max Hinneberg, who watched Joseph play in Boulder. "He was a leader then, he’s a leader now."

There are questions about what Joseph will do about the two quarterbacks, the offense and the defensive coordinator Wade Phillips (the hashtag #KeepWade is trending on social media), but fans are ready for a fresh start.

"I think Super Bowl is in our cards next year, for sure," said Broncos fan Dan Davis. "Vance is going to bring us to the Promised Land!"

