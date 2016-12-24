Broncos add tight end Krieger-Coble, cut QB Austin Davis

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 9:25PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Watch issued December 23 at 2:38PM MST expiring December 25 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:51AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 3:51AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 11:45PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 11:45PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 9:25PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 9:25PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:08PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 2:26PM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:42AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 8:03AM MST expiring December 26 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- The Broncos addressed their lacking depth at tight end, activating Henry Krieger-Coble and cutting third-string quarterback Austin Davis.
Coble made a strong impression during training camp as an undrafted free agent, landing on the practice squad. He figured to finish this season there before a rash of injuries in the Patriots game. Starting tight end Virgil Green and backup A.J. Derby suffered concussions, and did not practice this week. Both were ruled out on Friday. With only Jeff Heuerman available -- he is coming off a career-best performance and pictured above -- the Broncos added security with Coble (rhymes with gobble).
It will be interesting to see how Heuerman responds to a larger role. He missed his rookie season with a torn ACL in his knee, and dealt with hamstring issues this year. He caught two passes for 40 yards against New England, showing glimpses of the promise that made him a third-round draft pick.
"We played K.C. earlier this year and I prepared that whole week like I was starting," Heuerman said. "You've got to get your mind right and get back to work. We have to go there and keep focused and keep working."
The Broncos signed Davis as a veteran insurance policy after cutting Mark Sanchez at the end of the preseason. He was credited for helping young quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, but never played a snap. A third quarterback can be viewed as a luxury given injuries at other positions.