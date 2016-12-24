Broncos add tight end Krieger-Coble, cut QB Austin Davis

Troy E. Renck
5:40 PM, Dec 23, 2016
6:22 PM, Dec 23, 2016
denver broncos

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- The Broncos addressed their lacking depth at tight end, activating Henry Krieger-Coble and cutting third-string quarterback Austin Davis. 

Coble made a strong impression during training camp as an undrafted free agent, landing on the practice squad. He figured to finish this season there before a rash of injuries in the Patriots game. Starting tight end Virgil Green and backup A.J. Derby suffered concussions, and did not practice this week. Both were ruled out on Friday. With only Jeff Heuerman available -- he is coming off a career-best performance and pictured above -- the Broncos added security with Coble (rhymes with gobble).

It will be interesting to see how Heuerman responds to a larger role. He missed his rookie season with a torn ACL in his knee, and dealt with hamstring issues this year. He caught two passes for 40 yards against New England, showing glimpses of the promise that made him a third-round draft pick.

"We played K.C. earlier this year and I prepared that whole week like I was starting," Heuerman said. "You've got to get your mind right and get back to work. We have to go there and keep focused and keep working."

The Broncos signed Davis as a veteran insurance policy after cutting Mark Sanchez at the end of the preseason. He was credited for helping young quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, but never played a snap. A third quarterback can be viewed as a luxury given injuries at other positions. 

figure>

---------

Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date by following Denver7 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top