Avs are winless in their last 8 games at Pepsi Center after a 6-0 beating by Toronto Thursday night

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 7:41PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 7:41PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, La Plata
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 7:41PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, La Plata
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 10:46PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Dolores, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 10:46PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 7:41PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 7:41PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 10:46PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Pitkin
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 10:46PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Freezing Rain Advisory issued December 22 at 2:05PM MST expiring December 23 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma
Freezing Rain Advisory issued December 22 at 10:18PM MST expiring December 23 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne
Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 12:45PM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 12:45PM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 3:17AM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, San Miguel
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 4:32AM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 4:32AM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Andersen earned his seventh career shutout, and it was an easy one for the NHL veteran. The Maple Leafs scored five goals in 21:29 spanning the first and second periods, starting with Matthews' goal at 7:13 of the first.
Gauthier's first goal of the season at 8:42 of the second ended Semyon Varlamov's night. The Colorado goalie allowed five goals on 18 shots and was replaced by Calvin Pickard.
Pickard made 12 saves for the Avalanche, who are 0-7-1 in their last eight home games. They have lost five straight overall.
Kadri scored a power-play goal in the third, his 13th.
HERO'S WELCOME
Matthews will play his first NHL game in his home state when the Maple Leafs visit Arizona on Friday. Matthews ranks second in rookie scoring behind Winnipeg's Patrik Laine, although Laine has played four more games.
It's setting up to be a close race for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the league's top rookie.
"Points, numbers, all that stuff, I think you just kind of go day by day, just treat it like another day," Matthews said after Thursday's morning skate. "It's an opportunity to get better. We have a good group of young guys here, a young core that we want to build up over the next couple years and be a dominant team."
Game notes
Maple Leafs C Byron Froese made his season debut after being recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL on Wednesday. ... The Avalanche failed to score in six power-play chances, including a combined 2:01 of 5-on-3 action. They are 1 for 23 on the power play in the last five games. ... Toronto loaned G Jhonas Enroth to the Marlies.